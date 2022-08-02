Hamler's teammate Tim Patrick is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury during practice Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

It was Hamler who suffered an ACL injury last year, and Courtland Sutton the year before. That's part of why the Broncos have impressive depth at wide receiver, with Hamler (a 2020 second-round pick) lining up as the likely No. 4 prior to Tuesday's news. He now profiles as No. 3, behind Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, though he'll first need to reprove him self on the practice field after a lengthy layoff. Hamler was activated from the PUP list Monday and figures to be eased in to practice in the coming weeks.