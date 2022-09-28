Hamler failed to see a target in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers.

Hamler was a complete non-factor on a day when the Broncos could've used a major offensive spark. The 23-year-old receiver has yet to record a catch in either of the two games he's appeared in. After playing 59 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in Week 1 and sitting out in Week 2 for maintenance reasons with both knee and hip injuries, Hamler was on the field for just 26 percent of snaps in Week 3. Like most of Denver's skill position players, the third-year wideout has fallen victim to an offense that is struggling to find its rhythm. If and when that is fixed, Hamler will look to take advantage of his opportunities as a speedy target for one of the league's best deep ball throwers in Russell Wilson. Nonetheless, his lack of involvement in the passing game to this point makes him nothing more than a dart throw when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.