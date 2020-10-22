Hamler (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Hamler's limited listing was expected after he was spotted on the field during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Since Hamler hasn't played since exiting the Broncos' Week 4 win over the Jets on Oct. 1 with the hamstring injury, he'll likely need to upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday to avoid a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If cleared to play this weekend, Hamler should supplant DaeSean Hamilton for a regular spot alongside Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick in three-receiver formations.