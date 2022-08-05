Coach Nathaniel Hackett indicated Friday that he believes Hamler is on track in his recovery from the season-ending ACL he suffered in Week 3 of the 2021 season, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hamler has been practicing -- though not quite yet at full speed in 11-on-11 drills -- and barring any setbacks, it looks like he'll be ready for the Broncos' season opener. The 2020 second-rounder had until recently been expected to begin the coming campaign working behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. However, with Patrick having been placed on season-ending IR this week, Hamler's profile in the team's offense is expected to increase, with his ability to stretch the field potentially meshing well with new franchise QB Russell Wilson's approach and skill set.