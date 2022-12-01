Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Hamler will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports. "We're still evaluating everything right now," Hackett said, when asked if Hamler will play again this season. "Obviously his care is our No. 1 priority, so we want to be sure we're doing everything to help him get back."

Hamler hasn't played since Week 8 due to the hamstring injury, but he was spotted working out on a side field during practice late last week and looked as though he might have a chance to play this Sunday in Baltimore. However, after his latest setback on the health front, Hamler can now safely be ruled out for Week 13, and likely additional games to follow. Even on the rare occasions in which he has been available over the past two seasons, Hamler has struggled to produce fantasy-friendly numbers. Over seven appearances in 2022, he's cobbled together a 7-165-0 receiving line on 14 targets.