Hamler (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Raiders, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
With Hamler ruled out for Denver's season finale, DaeSean Hamilton is in line for an uptick in snaps and targets at wide receiver in Week 17 alongside Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. Hamler, a 2020 second-rounder thus concludes his rookie campaign with 30 catches (on 56 targets) for 381 yards and three TDs in 13 games. Next season, he'll remain part of the nucleus of the team's wideout corps along with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, who'll be bouncing back from a knee injury that landed him on IR in September.