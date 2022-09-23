Hamler (knee/hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, told George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette on Friday that he expects to play Week 3.

After seeing 59 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in the season-opening loss at Seattle, Hamler was shelved Week 2 for maintenance purposes. This week, he followed up limited showings Wednesday and Thursday with an uncapped practice to wrap it up, saying afterward that he "had a good week" and "feels great." In any case, Hamler's availability won't be confirmed, one way or another, until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.