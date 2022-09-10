Hamler (knee/hip) is listed as questionable for Monday night's season opener against the Seahawks, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hamler is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 3 of the 2021 season, but he was able to play in Denver's preseason finale and practice in a limited fashion this week, suggesting that he has a shot to suit up for Monday night's 8:15 ET contest. The 2020 second-rounder approaches the current campaign behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy on the Broncos' wideout depth chart, but if Hamler is able to build good chemistry with new franchise signal-caller Russell Wilson, his ability to stretch the field could be an asset to the team's passing game in 2022.