Hamler (knee/hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

If Hamler plays, he could be in for an expanded role, as fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) also are questionable. Relying on Hamler will be risky in fantasy, though, as alternatives will be limited should he sit out because the Broncos don't play until Sunday night.