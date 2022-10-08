Hamler caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts.

Hamler recorded just one catch for the second-straight week. Operating as the Broncos' No. 3 receiver, the 23-year-old played 53 percent of the team's offensive snaps behind both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Denver continues to struggle offensively and sustain long drives, leaving Hamler and the rest of the pass catchers fewer opportunities to make plays. For this reason, the speedy wideout is a risky bet for reliable fantasy production each week until the Broncos can turn around their offensive woes. Hamler will be difficult to trust when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 6.