Hamler (knee) is on track to play in Denver's preseason finale Saturday against Minnesota, as he's been ramping up in practice after some precautionary time off earlier this month, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Coming back from an ACL tear suffered in Week 3 last year, Hamler returned from the PUP list early in camp (Aug. 1) but then missed some time in the middle of the month. He's now back to practicing in team drills, while fellow Broncos wideout Tim Patrick (knee) is out for the year. Hamler won't automatically be the team's No. 3 receiver to start the season, but he does have a chance at the role, and seemingly has a shot to play Week 1 at Seattle.