Hamler (hamstring) is not listed among Denver's inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, per the Broncos official Twitter account.

The second-round rookie was unable to suit up for the Broncos' Monday night game against the Titans, but he now readies for his NFL debut against the vaunted Steelers defense. With Courtland Sutton back in the lineup after sitting out Week 1 due to a shoulder injury, Hamler fits into the rotation as a depth option.