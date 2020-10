Hamler (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hamler is set to return to the field for the first time since Week 4, when he aggravated a hamstring injury that plagued him dating back to training camp. The rookie second-round pick stands to be in the mix as Denver's third wide receiver behind Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy.