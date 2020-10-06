Hamler (hamstring) worked out on a side field during Tuesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hamler exited Thursday's game against the Jets early with a hamstring injury, which was quite concerning considering he battled a hamstring issue during training camp and missed Week 1 as a result. It's somewhat encouraging that he's working out in some capacity, and we'll have a better idea of his recovery when the Broncos release their first injury report of the week Wednesday.