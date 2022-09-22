Hamler (knee/hip) was limited at practice again Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official sitereports.

Per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette, Hamler indicated that he's been been dealing with a groin injury, which is part of why the wideout didn't play in Week 2. At this stage though, Hamler said he feels "excellent" and should be able to suit up Sunday night against the 49ers. If so, he could step into a key role in Denver's offense if Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) is out or limited this weekend.