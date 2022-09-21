Hamler (knee/hip) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Hamler was held out of practice last week and limited to side work, with coach Nathaniel Hackett attributing the wideout's Week 2 absence to "maintenance" rather than a specific injury. He's been listed with knee and hip injuries, perhaps still getting his footing after rehabbing the ACL tear he suffered last September. A return for Week 3 against the Niners would be good news for the Broncos, especially after Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) left the last game early and missed practice Wednesday.