Broncos' KJ Hamler: Rocky Mountain bound
The Broncos selected Hamler in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 46th overall.
Denver continues to take advantage of a deep receiver class by taking its second wideout of the draft in Hamler, who joins Jerry Jeudy in the Mile High City. Hamler is extremely undersized, checking in at 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds, but he makes up for it with blistering speed. He did not run at the combine but there have been some reported unofficial 40-yard times under 4.4 seconds. Hamler, a Penn State product, seems ticketed for slot work in Denver and could supplant fellow Nittany Lion DaeSean Hamilton. Hamler caught 98 of 173 targets for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns in his two seasons at Happy Valley.
