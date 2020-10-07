Head coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Hamler (hamstring) won't be available to play in the Broncos' Week 5 game against New England, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Though the Broncos will benefit from a longer turnaround between games after playing Thursday in Week 4, Hamler won't be able to move past the hamstring injury he sustained in the 37-28 win over the Jets before Sunday arrives. He was at least able to work out on the side during Tuesday's practice, which bodes well for his chances at avoiding a lengthy absence. With Hamler sidelined for at least Week 5, DaeSean Hamilton is the top candidate to join Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick in three-receiver sets.