site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-kj-hamler-set-to-miss-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' KJ Hamler: Set to miss practice
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hamler (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
If Hamler isn't cleared for Sunday's game against the Raiders, DaeSean Hamilton would be in line for added Week 17 wideout snaps alongside Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read