Coach Vic Fangio said Hamler (hamstring) will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Fangio also said that Hamler was full-go toward the end of last practice week, although the rookie second-rounder stuck to scout team and was listed as a limited participant as a result. If he's indeed a full participant Wednesday, Hamler will make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Steelers, barring a setback. With Courtland Sutton (shoulder) potentially returning, however, Hamler will need to battle for reps since Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant are already commanding considerable targets shares to start the season.