Coach Vic Fangio said Hamler (hamstring) will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Fangio also said that Hamler was full-go toward the end of last practice week, although the rookie second-rounder stuck to scout team and was listed as a limited participant as a result. If he's indeed a full participant Wednesday, Hamler will make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Steelers, barring a setback. With Courtland Sutton (shoulder) potentially returning, however, Hamler will need to battle for reps since Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant are already commanding considerable targets shares to start the season.

More News