Hamler should start for the Broncos in three-wide sets with Courtland Sutton (torn ACL) ruled out for the season, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

Hamler actually finished with more offensive snaps (62 percent) and the same number of targets (seven) as rookie first-rounder Jerry Jeudy in Week 2, and he finished with three receptions for 48 yards. With Sutton done for the season, there's room for both players along with Tim Patrick in three-wide sets. Hamler's a speedy, versatile receiver who the Broncos can move around the formation, and they made need to get creative with Hamler since Jeff Driskel will under center because QB Drew Lock (shoulder) is set to be out 2-to-6 weeks.