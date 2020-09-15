Hamler (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's contest versus the Titans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hamler maintained limited practices during Week 1 preparations, the result of a hamstring injury that he suffered during the second half of August. There was speculation that the rookie second-round pick could miss up to a month, and indeed that prognosis will delay his professional debut. Hamler joins Courtland Sutton (shoulder) on the inactive list, leaving Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, Diontae Spencer and Tyrie Cleveland as the Broncos' available wide receivers in the season opener.