Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Hamler (knee/hip) won't practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Though Hamler was able to return from the torn ACL he suffered Sept. 26 of last season to play in Monday's season-opening loss to the Seahawks, he did little during his 38 snaps, as he failed to corral his lone target. The Broncos didn't indicate that Hamler suffered a setback with his surgically repaired left knee coming out of that contest, but his second straight absence from practice to begin Week 2 prep could suggest otherwise. Hamler will have one more chance Friday to get in some on-field reps and potentially clear up any concern about his status heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.