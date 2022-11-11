Hamler (hamstring) has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game in Tennessee, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

He'll miss his second game of the season after suffering the non-contact hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice before not participating in sessions Thursday and Friday in any capacity. With Hamler out of the mix, the Broncos will likely turn to Montrell Washington or Kendall Hinton (illness) to handle reps as the No. 3 wideout behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but neither of the potential replacement options profile as reliable fantasy options in a Denver offense that's averaging 15.1 points per game this season.