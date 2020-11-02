Hamler caught all three of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers.

Following a pass-interference penalty against the Chargers, the Broncos had one second to complete the comeback. Drew Lock rolled out, and when the defender came up to defend against the keeper, Hamler came open along the sideline for a a one-yard score. The rookie second-rounder has struggled to establish himself this season with recurring hamstring injuries and a revolving door at quarterback. Sunday might have been Hamler's chance to turn the corner. The next step in his development will be to emerge as the deep threat the Broncos drafted him to be. Next week's matchup could be a good opportunity to get there as the Falcons rank fifth worst in the league in yards per opponent catch, surrendering 12.2 yards per reception.