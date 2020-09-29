Hamler caught three of five targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

Hamler made a big 17-yard catch up the middle late in the second quarter, setting up Denver's lone touchdown of the game. Hamler was supposed to have a relatively quiet rookie season, but the injury to Courtland Sutton (ACL) has opened up some solid opportunities. The quality of those opportunities, however, is suspect. Until Drew Lock (throwing shoulder) returns, Hamler will be catching passes from Blake Bortles, Brett Rypien, or Jeff Driskel -- who struggled mightily Sunday. Without much at quarterback, even a favorable matchup against the Jets Thursday might be a struggle.