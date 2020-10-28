Hamler corralled two of three targets for 24 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-16 loss to Kansas City.

Though Denver was unable to generate a single passing touchdown Week 7, it was at least a balanced attack, with eight different Broncos contributing two or more receptions. Hamler made his first contribution on the final play of the second quarter, registering a 21-yard catch-and-run as time expired in the first half. The Penn State product was otherwise held quiet in what was his first appearance since aggravating a hamstring injury Oct. 1. Having made it through the contest with no issue, he's seemingly ready to go for a Week 8 matchup against the Chargers' No. 23 pass defense.