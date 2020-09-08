Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Hamler (hamstring) is "highly questionable" for Monday's tilt against the Titans, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hamler missed a substantial portion of training camp due to a hamstring injury, though Fangio expressed optimism that the rookie second-round pick could resume running this week, per Stevens. The fact that Hamler isn't a candidate for injured reserve hints that the Broncos are confident he'll be healthy in under three weeks, though his status for Week 1 remains up in the air.