Hamler (knee/hip) is active for Monday's game at Seattle, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Despite suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 last year, Hamler was able to make an appearance preseason Week 3, when he gathered in three of five targets for 18 yards. He eventually logged three limited sessions during prep for the Broncos' season opener, which was enough to clear him for game action. Thus, new quarterback Russell Wilson will have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Hamler, Montrell Washington and Tyrie Cleveland available at wide receiver Week 1.