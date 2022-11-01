Hamler caught two of three targets for 52 yards and carried the ball once for nine yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Jaguars.

Hamler's longest play of the contest was a 47-yard grab from quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter, ultimately leading to the game-winning score by running back Latavius Murray with just under two minutes left. Outside of this, it was another quiet performance for the 23-year-old wideout. Hamler, however, played 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps, good for his largest snap percentage of the season. If the speedster can continue to build a connection with Wilson, especially on deep balls, he has a chance to exploit quite a few favorable matchups for receivers down the stretch. This assumes that the Broncos' offense can take a step forward toward the high expectations many had for Denver entering the season. Hamler and the rest of the offense will have a Week 9 bye to figure that out before a matchup with the Titans in Week 10.