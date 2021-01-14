Hamler caught 30 of 56 targets for 381 yards for three touchdowns while adding 40 yards on nine carries in 13 games during his rookie season.

Hamler was the second receiver the Broncos selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he arguably had some bigger moments than first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. The Penn State product's top highlights came Week 8 -- when he caught the game-winning touchdown against the Chargers -- and Week 14, when he scored twice against the Panthers. On the negative side, drops and injuries were an issue for the rookie. His 12.5 percent drop rate was third-worst mark in the league, and he struggled with a hamstring injury early in the year and missed most of the final two games of the season with a concussion. Hamler was pressed into more work than the Broncos likely expected after Courtland Sutton (knee) was sidelined for the season after Week 1, but Sutton's return to full health ahead of the 2021 season could push Hamler down to fourth on the depth chart at receiver.