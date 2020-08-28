Hamler (hamstring) worked on a side field with trainers Friday morning, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The hamstring injury was first reported Wed., Aug. 19, with a subsequent report suggesting the rookie could be out for up to a month. Hamler at least appears to be showing some sign of progress, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be available for Week 1 against the Titans. For now, it's best to view him as questionable for that contest, while Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton are the top candidates to handle the No. 3 receiver job behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.