The Broncos selected Abrams-Draine in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 145th overall.

A three-year starter for Missouri, Abrams-Draine broke out in 2023 with 50 tackles, 16 passes defended and four interceptions, earning him second team All-American honors. The 22-year-old lacks the ideal build (5-foot-11, 179 pounds) to be a prominent lockdown corner in the NFL, but being a willing tackler and quick twitched on short to intermediate routes is never a bad thing, especially if he's able to carve out a role as a slot corner.