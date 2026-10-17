Abrams-Draine recorded six tackles (four solo), three pass breakups, including an interception, and one forced fumble in Thursday night's 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks.

With Pat Surtain (ankle) inactive for the second straight game, Abrams-Draine played 76.5 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps and had easily the best game of his young career. He picked off Sam Darnold late in the fourth quarter but was picked on in coverage for much of the night, as the Seahawks avoided Riley Moss' side of the field.