Leach has joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Leach's strength is on the blocking end of things in the run game, but the Kent State product still managed to record eight receptions for 94 yards in 2022. The 6-foot-6, 249-pound Virginia native is among six tight ends currently on Denver's roster. He will look to make an impression during going forward in OTAs and training camp.