site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-kwaun-williams-absent-from-injury-report | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: Absent from injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams (knee) is not listed on the Broncos' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Wiliams is set to return from a three-game absence. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably return to his usual role in the Broncos' secondary.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read