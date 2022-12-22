Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Williams (knee) will not participate in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Williams missed three games in a row while dealing with a knee injury before returning Week 14 against Kansas City. The 31-year-old then played 46 defensive snaps in back-to-back games, but it appears this knee issue has continued to affect him, as he was also limited during practice Wednesday. Williams will now have one more opportunity to increase his activity before Friday's final injury report, or else he could miss Denver's game against the Rams on Christmas Day.