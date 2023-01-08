site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-kwaun-williams-done-with-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: Done with concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Chargers and will not return, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Williams will have to finish his season on the sidelines. In his absence, Essang Bassey will likely take on a bigger role in the Broncos' secondary.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 14 min read
Tera Roberts
• 15 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read