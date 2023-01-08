Williams has left Sunday's game against the Chargers to be evaluated for a concussion.
Williams will certainly miss the remainder of the contest if he suffered a concussion. In his absence, Essang Bassey will likely take on a larger role for the rest of the game.
More News
-
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: Ready for Christmas matchup•
-
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: Questionable for Christmas Day•
-
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: DNP on Thursday•
-
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: Will play Sunday•
-
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: Won't play vs. Kansas City•
-
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: Absent from injury report•