Williams (hand) is questionable to return to Monday's game against Seattle, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Williams appears to have suffered a hand injury at some point during the Broncos' season-opening Monday night matchup. With the 31-year-old out, cornerback Darius Phillips should see increased usage in the team's secondary against the Seahawks.
