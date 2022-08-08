Williams returned to practice Monday.
It's a good sign that Williams has fully put behind him the non-contact injury he suffered during training camp just over a week ago. Now that he's back, he'll compete for reps as the Broncos' third corner with fellow Panther and 2022 fourth-rounder Damarri Mathis.
