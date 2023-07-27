Andrew Mason of Denver Sports believes that Williams could in for a big year under new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Williams posted 44 tackles, seven pass deflections, one interception and one sack in 14 games last season while starting in eight contests. Opposing quarterbacks posted a 69.3 rating while targeting Williams last year, which was a career best. He has 10 quarterback hits over the past four seasons, which Mason believes could translate into more opportunities in Joseph's blitz-friendly scheme. Williams provides meaningful depth to a Broncos secondary headlined by corners Patrick Surtain and Damarri Mathis and safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons.