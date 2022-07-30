An MRI undergone Saturday revealed no structural damage in Williams' injured knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Williams suffered a minor non-contact injury during the Broncos' practice Saturday and he ultimately figures to miss only a few days, according to Klis. This is a good sign for the recently signed cornerback, who is expected to step into a starting role at slot cornerback after joining Denver on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.
