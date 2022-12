Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Rams, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Williams did not practice Thursday as he dealt with a lingering knee injury, though he was able to play through the same issue in Week 15, so whether he'll be available for Week 16 seems to be close to a coin flip proposition. If Williams can't go Sunday though, Essang Bassey would probably be in line for an expanded role at corner.