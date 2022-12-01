Williams (knee) will return to practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery the week of Nov. 14 and was expected to miss at least four weeks. However, he was never placed on injured reserve and his return to practice, even if in limited fashion, could suggest he may return sooner than anticipated. He is considered questionable for Sunday against the Ravens, although if he were unable to play, Essang Bassey would likely continue seeing an increased workload.
