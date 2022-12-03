Williams (knee) was downgraded Saturday and will not play against the Ravens on Sunday, Ian Rappaport of NFL Network reports.

Williams will be out again this week and has not played since injuring his knee back in Week 10 against the Titans. Despite returning to practice Thursday for the first time since getting injured, the 31-year-old cornerback will need to wait at least another week before making his return. Darius Phillips will get the start for what's been a banged up Broncos secondary as they look to slow down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense this week.