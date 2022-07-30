Williams will get an MRI on his knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Williams pulled up while running in coverage with an apparent non-contact injury during Saturday's practice. The cornerback was then evaluated by members of the Broncos' training staff, but he was able to walk to the locker room under his own power later on. If Williams is forced to miss time during training camp due to a potential injury, then backups Damarri Mathis and Blessaun Austin should see more reps in coverage as a result.