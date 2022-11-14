Williams will have arthroscopic knee surgery this week, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Williams will miss at least four weeks due to the procedure, which is suppose to clean up his knee and stop it from locking up. While he is out, Essang Bassey is expected to step into Williams' role.
