Williams (knee) has been ruled active ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

While Williams was previously expected to remain out against Kansas City, he is now set to play for the first time since going down with a knee injury Week 10. The 31-year-old recorded 30 tackles, one sack and five passes defended, including an interception, while playing over half of Denver's defensive snaps across each of the first nine games. Williams' return will be a big boost as the Broncos attempt to slow down the Chiefs' prolific passing attack Sunday.