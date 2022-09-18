Williams (hand) will play Sunday against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Williams left Monday's matchup with the Seahawks early after suffering a hand injury. He's good to go though Sunday, and he'll help provide depth to the Broncos' secondary against Houston.
